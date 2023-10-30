KVC-Arts 10/8/23 - Anoushka Shankar

David Fleming speaks with Anoushka Shankar. The initial conversation was when she was in the area to perform, with orchestra, one of the concertos for sitar and orchestra written by her father, the late Ravi Shankar. Beyond the concerto works, we spoke about some of her other releases, as she'll be in the area quite soon in quintet form. A rather atypical grouping, though SO nice! We'll hear about this, a couple of her releases, "Rise" and "Breathing Underwater." We'll also hear about her work with Herbie Hancock, Sting, and more, as well as a VERY moving piece called "In Her Name," combining music, dance, and spoken word. Originally called "In Jyoti's Name," the piece is "in loving memory of Jyoti Singh Pandey, who was beaten and gang-raped on a bus in Delhi," leading to her death two days later. VERY powerful! Also touching lightly on Anoushka scoring one of India's first three movies ever made!

