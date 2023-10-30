© 2023 91.9 KVCR

KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 10/1/23 - Benefit Concert For the Homeless, More Form Al Pitrelli & Trans-Siberian Orchestra

By David Fleming
Published October 30, 2023 at 3:09 PM PDT
James Marvin Phelps Jr

David Fleming speaks with Chris Oberg, CEO of Path of Life Ministries along with Peter Curtis, professor at Riverside City College, and one of the organizers of a concert to benefit Path of Life Ministries Homeless Shelter. Then it's more from Al Pitrelli, with Trans-Siberian Orchestra. TSO is coming to Ontario December 2nd. David and Al speak about Jeff Scott Soto (pictured with Al) along with a few other specific singers and specific songs... a bit of theory as well.

David Fleming
  • KVC-Arts 9/24/23 Al Pitrelli & Trans-Siberian Orchestra
    David Fleming
    David Fleming speaks with Al Pitrelli, music director for, and one of the guitarists, with Trans-Siberian Orchestra, touring live again this year, with two performances in Ontario December 2nd. We'll hear about how, when and why TSO split into two touring groups, the story of Ghosts of Christmas Eve, Leonard Bernstein, Steve Vai - which ties in with David Lee Roth AND Alice Cooper - the latter of which ties BACK to both Bernstein and TSO...And more.