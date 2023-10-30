KVC-Arts 10/1/23 - Benefit Concert For the Homeless, More Form Al Pitrelli & Trans-Siberian Orchestra
David Fleming speaks with Chris Oberg, CEO of Path of Life Ministries along with Peter Curtis, professor at Riverside City College, and one of the organizers of a concert to benefit Path of Life Ministries Homeless Shelter. Then it's more from Al Pitrelli, with Trans-Siberian Orchestra. TSO is coming to Ontario December 2nd. David and Al speak about Jeff Scott Soto (pictured with Al) along with a few other specific singers and specific songs... a bit of theory as well.