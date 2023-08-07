KVC-Arts 7/23/23 - Christian Wimberly, Rusty Anderson

Some behind the scenes stories about Paul McCartney... AND an Arts Showcase and music festival!

This edition of the program begins with Lelah Boyd in conversation once again with Christian Wimberly. He's the founder of Positive Vibez Only Rep, with MANY projects in the works... including an arts' showcase and a music festival/day of wellness coming up quite soon.

Then it's David Fleming in conversation with Rusty Anderson. He's been Paul McCartney's guitarist for QUITE some time now. David first interviewed Rusty when he was getting to perform in the region about five years ago (thanks to the wonderful Peter Curtis). Rusty reached out recently to let me know of some new material (playing with Stewart Copeland once again), and I hope to have him on the show again in the near future.

In the meantime - exploring how he came to BE Paul McCartney's guitarist, a few behind the scenes stories on Paul (well, behind the scenes AND witnessed by thousands), some past works including Paul, Stanley Clarke, and Stewart Copeland...