KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts 12/18/22 - David Arkenstone & His Winter's Eve Concert

By David Fleming
Published December 20, 2022 at 12:47 PM PST
David_Arkenstone_winter-.jpg

Think of music designed to take you on a journey. Tones representing places and the feelings associated with them. And these places may be quite real, or something from the imagination or canonical literature. Music with a dramatic rise and fall... and resolution.

This is the music of David Arkenstone, and this time of year... That place to which you've been transported... add a chill in the air... a crispness to everything around you - including your own footsteps... this is the music of David Arkenstone's Winter's Eve concert. It hit heavily in Colorado, then Arizona, and now in Southern California for a few stops - Oceanside on Wednesday, Thursday in North Hollywood at El Portal Theatre, and Friday in Santa Barbara.

David Arkenstone speaks with David Fleming about the tour and some of the songs specific to it, as well as writing for a time of year, or a place of the imagination.

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
