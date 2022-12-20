KVC-Arts 12/18/22 - David Arkenstone & His Winter's Eve Concert

Think of music designed to take you on a journey. Tones representing places and the feelings associated with them. And these places may be quite real, or something from the imagination or canonical literature. Music with a dramatic rise and fall... and resolution.

This is the music of David Arkenstone, and this time of year... That place to which you've been transported... add a chill in the air... a crispness to everything around you - including your own footsteps... this is the music of David Arkenstone's Winter's Eve concert. It hit heavily in Colorado, then Arizona, and now in Southern California for a few stops - Oceanside on Wednesday, Thursday in North Hollywood at El Portal Theatre, and Friday in Santa Barbara.

David Arkenstone speaks with David Fleming about the tour and some of the songs specific to it, as well as writing for a time of year, or a place of the imagination.

