KVC-Arts - Don Felder of The Eagles, Matt Ellis & Songs For Ukraine

David Fleming speaks with Don Felder about anything BUT The Eagles. In this all too brief interview, we'll hear about Felder's group, "Flow," a jazz fusion leaning band which produced one self-titled release in 1970. We'll also touch lightly on Felder's solo releases "Road to Forever," and "American Rock and Roll." Felder is being brought to California Theatre of the Performing Arts on April 30th by Affordable Music Productions. More at affordablemusicproductions.com.

David also spoke with Matt Ellis, a singer-songwriter living in the Joshua Tree area, via LA, and before that - Australia. He's one of the organizers of a benefit concert for the people of Ukraine, with around a dozen bands performing a mix of Americana, psychedelic country, folk, and more. That's April 17th at Giant Rock Meeting Room Pizza and Bar in Yucca Valley. Matt will also be performing April 16th at Red Dawg Saloon in Pioneertown. More at mattellis.com

