© 2022 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Click Here To Check Current Inland Empire Traffic Conditions
KVCaRtsLogo_a03.png
KVC-Arts

KVC-Arts - Don Felder of The Eagles, Matt Ellis & Songs For Ukraine

Published April 5, 2022 at 1:22 PM PDT
fordavid.jpg

David Fleming speaks with Don Felder about anything BUT The Eagles. In this all too brief interview, we'll hear about Felder's group, "Flow," a jazz fusion leaning band which produced one self-titled release in 1970. We'll also touch lightly on Felder's solo releases "Road to Forever," and "American Rock and Roll." Felder is being brought to California Theatre of the Performing Arts on April 30th by Affordable Music Productions. More at affordablemusicproductions.com.

David also spoke with Matt Ellis, a singer-songwriter living in the Joshua Tree area, via LA, and before that - Australia. He's one of the organizers of a benefit concert for the people of Ukraine, with around a dozen bands performing a mix of Americana, psychedelic country, folk, and more. That's April 17th at Giant Rock Meeting Room Pizza and Bar in Yucca Valley. Matt will also be performing April 16th at Red Dawg Saloon in Pioneertown. More at mattellis.com

KVC-Arts
David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
See stories by David Fleming