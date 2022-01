The Miracle Dolls - an indie alternative rock band fronted by twin sisters of Hidatsa/Kiowa descent, Danielle and Desiree De La Rosa, AKA Dani and Dezy Doll. Dezy on guitar and vocals, Dani on bass and vocals.

Desiree (Dezy) pased away January 9th due to complications with Covid-19. This is a re-edit of David Fleming's first interview with Dani and Dezy from 2015.

Memories... Laughs... Music.