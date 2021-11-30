© 2021 91.9 KVCR

11/28/21 - Comedian Scott Wood

Published November 30, 2021 at 1:25 PM PST
somethingsmellsfunnymain-png_orig.png

Comedian Scott Wood joins David Fleming once again. He was on a few months ago talking about his TV show, "Something Smells Funny," as well as serving as emcee for music events, including one in September with Affordable Music Productions.

This time we'll hear about his approach to comedy, past and present. Also, coming early in 2022, he has a new comedy special, a movie, and more... and just a bit more on "Something Smells Funny."

Oh yes. And impressions. LOTS of impressions. We'll even get impressions of people DOING impressions.

David Fleming
David Fleming is from Murray, Kentucky. Between college, David worked for the Public Affairs Division of the USS Ranger’s radio and television station. He has served with NPR member stations for over 30 years and also works as a visual artist specializing in temporary Sharpie tattoos. Hear David Fleming weekdays on All Things Considered.
