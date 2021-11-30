11/28/21 - Comedian Scott Wood

Comedian Scott Wood joins David Fleming once again. He was on a few months ago talking about his TV show, "Something Smells Funny," as well as serving as emcee for music events, including one in September with Affordable Music Productions.

This time we'll hear about his approach to comedy, past and present. Also, coming early in 2022, he has a new comedy special, a movie, and more... and just a bit more on "Something Smells Funny."

Oh yes. And impressions. LOTS of impressions. We'll even get impressions of people DOING impressions.

