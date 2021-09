David Fleming speaks with Scott Wood about his background in standup comedy, serving as emcee for musical events, and his new cooking show, Something Smells Funny. Scot will be emcee for Legends of Doo Wop and Rock n' Roll Vol III, September 25th in San Dimas. The concert features Terry Johnson's Flamingos, Jay Siegel's Tokens, Kathy Young, Leon Hughes' Coasters, and The Dukes of Doo Wop. More at affordablemusicproductions.com.