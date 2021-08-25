8/25/21 - Sheriff Shannon Dicus Discusses Plans for San Bernardino County

Today on inland Edition, Lillian Vasquez speaks with Shannon Dicus, newly-appointed Sheriff-Coroner by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. Dicus was raised in a law enforcement family and is the 36th Sheriff-Coroner to lead the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. He takes a look back at his life's jounrey, shares what his plans are for the nation’s largest county, and what he’s working on now.

You can find out more about the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department on the web at wp.sbcounty.gov/sheriff