Education Insight 9/26: Why College Enrollment for Males is Decreasing... and What's Being Done About It

Why is college enrollment for males decreasing, while female enrollment is increasing like never before? Women now make up 2/3 of all college students. Colleges across the U.S. are trying different strategies to address the problem. Lacey Kendall speaks with Ernie Rios, Vice President of College Success for One Future Coachella Valley, where he sees the Gents Alliance Program, developed to improve the college access and completion rates of men.

