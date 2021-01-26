Yucaipa Middle Schooler Wins Local Art Contest

The city of Yucaipa recently held a student art contest spotlighting student work during the pandemic. KVCR’s Lillian Vasquez spoke with Margo Mullen, community service coordinator for the city of Yucaipa, as well as the winner of the art contest, Sage Foy.

