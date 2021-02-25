White House Forms Commission In Search Of Judicial Diversity

Prior to entering office, President Biden pledged to appoint a presidential commission to study possible reforms of America’s judiciary. It was partly a reaction to what progressives saw as the rushed confirmation of Justice Amy Coney Barrett days before last fall’s presidential election.

But the nominating process is just one potential issue on which Biden wants input from a range of legal scholars. That commission is now being formed by the White House Counsel’s office, David Freudberg from the public radio series Humankind reports.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

