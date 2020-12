In the Inland Empire, where the logistics industry supports the region’s shopping habits, vulnerable communities are disproportionately affected by air pollution caused by truck traffic. With the holiday shopping season shifting online due to the pandemic, KVCR’s Megan Jamerson had a discussion over Zoom with Dr. Jimmy O’Dea of the Union of Concerned Scientists and Andrea Vidaurre of the Warehouse Workers Resource Center about concerns and solutions.

