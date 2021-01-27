Wednesday Update: Inland Storm Evacuation Warnings Issued for Apple/El Dorado Burn Scar Areas

Both Riverside and San Bernardino County issued evacuation warnings for residents in the Apple Fire and El Dorado Fire burn scar areas Wednesday. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has the latest.

The evacuation warning was issued out of concern for potential flash flood events due to an incoming storm expected to bring several inches of rain to the region from Thursday into Friday.

In Riverside County, the warning applies to residents in the Mias A, Mias B, Bench A, Noble A, Noble B, Noble F and Noble G zones, as well as the Millard Shooting Ranch. To learn more and track updates, visit rivcoready.org/ActiveEvents.

In San Bernardino County, the warning applies to residents in Mountain Home Village, northeast Yucaipa and Oak Glen. To learn more and track updates, visit the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Twitter page.

An evacuation warning means there is a potential threat to life and or property for residents in these areas. Residents who need extra time to evacuate, and those with pets and livestock, should leave now.