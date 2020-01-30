WATCH LIVE THURSDAY: Senate Impeachment Trial

THURSDAY - January 30, 2020 Start Time 10:00 AM

The Senate is holding a trial on the impeachment of President Trump, who is accused by the U.S. House of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. Day 9 of the trial is the second day of Senator questions directed at the House Team and White House Lawyers. At the conclusion of the trial, senators are expected to vote on whether President Trump should be removed from office.