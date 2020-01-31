WATCH LIVE FRIDAY: Senate Impeachment Trial

FRIDAY - January 31, 2020 Start Time 10:00 AM

The Senate is holding a trial on the impeachment of President Trump, who is accused by the U.S. House of abusing his power and obstructing Congress. Four hours of debate are expected today on the question of calling additional witnesses. If Senators vote down the option for more witnesses, the trial could end today with a final vote on the Articles of Impeachment, thus determining whether President Trump should be removed from office.