'War Doesn't Even Compare': A Year In The Life Of A Traveling Nurse

One year ago, Grover Nicodemus Street treated his first case of coronavirus.

Since then, the traveling nurse — a military veteran who served in Iraq and Afghanistan — estimates that he's seen 3,000 people die as a result of the disease.

"What I have seen throughout the year, I would rather die, any other way of dying, than dying with coronavirus. It's a sad way to go," Street says in an interview with All Things Considered. "Your family is not there to hold your hand. The last person that a patient would see is my ugly mug.

"War doesn't even compare to this."

Street is one of the tens of thousands of traveling nurses chasing the country's coronavirus hot spots — from New Jersey to New York to Florida to California — deployed in the battle against a pandemic that has claimed more than half a million lives in the United States in the past year alone.

Street says the most memorable patient he has treated during the pandemic was a Black woman in her 30s, whose twin sister called every day.

"I would sing her church hymns," Street recalls. "Her sister said that she would love me to pray with her, and I would do that just for the sister, and for the patient."

"She was the first patient that I have ever had in 20-plus years of being nurse that died on me," he says.

The demand for nurses and other medical staff remains high around the country.

The American Association of Colleges of Nurses says that several factors are contributing to the shortage in nurses, including insufficient enrollment and faculty at nursing schools to meet the demand, a significant number of nurses reaching retirement age, and high stress levels that are driving nurses to leave the profession.

And on top of that, health care workers are also falling ill and dying from the virus.

"It's like playing Russian roulette, you're risking your life to go in a patient's room," says Street, who works with Fastaff Travel Nursing and is the author of a forthcoming book, Chasing the Surge: Life as a Travel Nurse in a Global Pandemic.

Street knows this all too well. He contracted the coronavirus while working in Tehachapi, Calif. — even though he was wearing full PPE, including both an N95 and a surgical mask.

"The reason why it's called an N95 is because it's 95% effective," Street says. "That 5% chance of getting it? I got it."

Luckily, he says, the only symptoms he had were the loss of taste and smell.

After he recovered, Street says he lived with the constant, nagging fear of catching the disease again — until he was able to get vaccinated.

"Having a vaccine has made me feel more comfortable going into the patients' room. I feel great. I feel much safer," he says. "My work environment is much more at ease."

Street says he had hoped to retire last year, but that won't be happening anytime soon.

"I've seen lots of nurses and health care workers quit because they can't handle it," Street says. "If people quit, who's going to take care of all the sick people that come into the hospital?"

And especially with another surge predicted, Street says, he feels compelled to continue his work on the front lines.

"This battle is not over yet," he says. "You can't stop fighting."



Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

ARI SHAPIRO, HOST:

One year ago, Grover Nicodemus Street got his first assignment treating a COVID-19 patient. He's a traveling nurse. And in the last year, he has been from New Jersey to New York to Florida to California. He joins us now to talk about what a year of this pandemic has been like.

Welcome.

GROVER NICODEMUS STREET: Thank you, Mr. Shapiro.

SHAPIRO: When you tell your grandkids about this time, what are you going to tell them?

STREET: And you know what? Oddly enough or strangely enough, I do have grandkids, and I - my oldest is 4. And I talk to them through their parents, so I tell them how scary it is. And I don't sugarcoat anything for my patients, family, friends about this whole pandemic. I just tell them like it is because it is scary. It's very horrific. It's been horrifying the whole entire year.

SHAPIRO: Yeah. You said it's been a horrific year. I know you have served in wars. You're a military veteran. How would you compare the two experiences?

STREET: To be honest with you, what I have seen throughout the year, I would rather die any other way of dying than dying with coronavirus. It's a sad way to go. And not only is it a sad way to go, your family is not there to hold your hand. The last person that a patient would see is my ugly mug. And war - war has - war doesn't even compare to this.

SHAPIRO: Can you tell us about one patient you've treated in this last year who you'll always remember?

STREET: There are a lot of memories from a lot of patients, but I did have this one 36 - she was 36 - 33-year-old. She came in. She had some comorbidity. She had diabetes, high blood pressure. She was a Black American woman. She had a twin sister who would always call me every day.

Fortunately, I was the - you know, continuity of care goes a long way in nursing and health care. Taking care of the patient - you know that patient inside and out, and you know their family members, and you know their needs. So her sister would call me every day, and she would tell her sister that she's the strongest person that she knows. Even though the patient was intubated, sedated, paralyzed, these people - I think they could still hear, you know, oddly enough.

She was my most memorable because she was the first patient that I have ever had in 20-plus years as a nurse that died on me. And I would go in her room. I would put my hand on her shoulder. I would sing her church hymns. You know, I grew up in the church, and she was a Christian. And her sister said that she would love for me to pray with her, and I would do that just for her sister and for the patient. And that patient right there was one of my most memorable patients.

SHAPIRO: And she was in her 30s. And I'm sure she wasn't the last.

STREET: No, sir. I have seen, you know, probably 3,000 deaths throughout the year. And even going into this year, it's not as bad in the facility I'm at now. But patients do still get this virus, and they do come in and, unfortunately, they die. And I had - one of the youngest ones I've had this year - she was 46 years old. And it's awful.

SHAPIRO: Because you have been to so many different parts of the country over the course of this pandemic, have you experienced different approaches to the disease? I mean, for a long time, it felt like every city, state, county was coming up with their own protocols.

STREET: It's so different going from state to state. It's almost like going to a different country. I've been to other countries. And going from the East Coast to the West Coast to the Deep South, it's a totally different approach. The culture is totally different in the hospital. You would think a hospital culture would be the same, but it is different.

And the way they treated these patients were different. There wasn't a set modality or an algorithm at the time to treat these patients. And I felt like in some facilities, it was almost, like, experimental. That's what you do in science. That's what doctors do. You know, they experiment. They practice medicine. So in this, you know, unwanted circumstance, this is what has happened throughout the past year - is medicine was really put to the ultimate practice.

SHAPIRO: Yeah. How did you deal with your own fear of getting the virus?

STREET: I had it the first time. The first time I was diagnosed, I couldn't sleep at night. I called my physician. And I said, you know, I don't know if it's just anxiety, but I feel like I'm short of breath. And my only symptom was loss of taste and smell. And with that said, I think 20% of the deaths were health care workers. You know, that includes the nursing staff, doctors, housekeeping, everybody. So I mean, it's like playing Russian roulette. You're risking your life to go in a patient's room. And I got the virus wearing two masks. I was wearing an N95 and a surgical mask. So the reason it's called an N95 is because it's 95% effective. That 5% chance of getting it - I got it. And it was scary.

SHAPIRO: I understand you've been vaccinated. Can you tell us what that experience was like?

STREET: Getting the vaccine was one of the best that could happen during this pandemic. And I think everybody should get the vaccine. And I mean, that's how it's going to work. The more people that get the vaccine, the better it works. I mean, you can't get 10 million people. You need 80 million people or more. And it's to protect you and your family from this nasty, nasty virus. Having the vaccine has made me feel more comfortable going into the patients' rooms. And you know, I feel great. I feel much safer. My work environment is much more at ease.

SHAPIRO: This pandemic is not over. So how do you feel about the road ahead for you as a nurse, working on the front lines of this pandemic?

STREET: You know, I was actually wanting to retire this year - or last year. And, you know, the only reason I didn't was my wife was like, you should go out and learn more about this virus. And I've learned a lot about this virus since I've been working on the front lines. And I really do want to retire, you know? I want to spend - I don't want to get coronavirus and die. But what goes through my mind is I've seen a lot of doctors and nurses and health care workers quit because they can't handle it. And if we have all these health care people quitting their jobs, who's going to take care of all the sick people that come in the hospital?

And there's more to come. They're talking about another surge and all these different variants. I mean, this battle is not over yet. When you have something that's created from Mother Nature that's killing off our people in the world - it's not just the United States - the entire world - you know, you can't stop fighting. It's a war that we're going to be in until it's over.

SHAPIRO: You know, I'm just thinking about your long career as a nurse in which you never experienced a single patient dying on you. And in the last year, you said there have been maybe 3,000 patients you've dealt with who have died of this disease. What impact do you think this is going to have on you for the rest of your life after this pandemic is over, this year that you've been through?

STREET: You know, and when I - early on as a nurse, I made up in my mind that I will desensitize myself to what I see. And just because a person desensitizes themselves to certain events doesn't mean that they don't care. It's in your subconscious. It's in there. It may creep out. And it's called PTSD. And there will be a lot of nurses and health care workers suffering from PTSD but not just health care workers - family members, too - they're going to all suffer from PTSD. This is a scar. This is a wound that's going to have a scar that's going to last a long time.

SHAPIRO: Grover Nicodemus Street is a travel nurse with Fastaff and author of the upcoming book "Chasing The Surge: Life As A Travel Nurse In A Global Pandemic."

Thank you for the work you've been doing and for talking with us about it.

STREET: Thank you, Mr. Shapiro. I appreciate your time.

(SOUNDBITE OF EXPLOSIONS IN THE SKY'S "LOOK INTO THE AIR") Transcript provided by NPR, Copyright NPR.