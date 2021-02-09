Vaccine Focus Remains on Seniors Say Inland Officials

A tight vaccine supply means both Riverside and San Bernardino County will continue to prioritize residents age 65 and older in their vaccine push. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has more on this and securing second dose appointments.

Riverside County opened up its public health vaccine clinics to people age 65 and older Monday, but University Health System Chief of Family Medicine Dr. Geoffry Leung warned that supply continues to be limited. Riverside County vaccine appointment information can be found here.

“We still have over 2 million residents that we need to vaccinate," said Leung. "There are not enough doses for everyone who is eligible in the current phases and tiers. The vaccine supply continues to be limited and unpredictable. So, we are operating on a week by week basis. Which makes it very difficult for planning both, for not only the public health vaccine clinics but also all of our community vaccine partners including hospitals, clinics and pharmacies.”

San Bernardino County is also prioritizing the vaccination of people 65 years and older, said county CEO Leonard Hernandez.

“Seniors are the focus," said Hernandez. "Right now we are still working through several hundred thousand folks in this category, [age] 65 plus, that would like the vaccination.”

San Bernardino County opened up 40,000 appointments for seniors over the next three weeks at a number of locations that can distribute thousands of doses daily. Appointments can be made online here.

For second doses in both counties, officials are asking residents who received their first dose at hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, to contact those providers directly. Residents who received doses at public health vaccination sites should receive an email from the county with an opportunity for a second dose appointment.

Residents who have not received those emails should contact Riverside County by email at rivco.vaccines@ruhealth.org or call 2-1-1. In San Bernardino County, residents can email the county at coronavirus@DPH.sbcounty.gov or call (909) 387-3911.

Official recommendations are for people to receive the second dose of the Pfizer vaccine between three to six weeks after their first dose and the Moderna between four to six weeks.