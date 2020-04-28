Trump Plans To Beef Up Meat Production After Coronavirus Hits Plants

President Trump said he plans to sign an executive order on Tuesday aimed at addressing concerns about meat shortages.

Trump did not immediately provide details about the order, but a source familiar with the plans told NPR that he will invoke the Defense Production Act to ensure beef, pork, poultry and egg plants keep running.

The United Food and Commercial Workers union — the largest union for workers in the plants — has called on major meat-producing companies to take immediate action to protect workers after thousands have become infected with the virus. At least 13 workers have died.

Earlier this month, one of the country's largest pork-producing plants, in Sioux Falls, S.D., closed indefinitely after nearly 300 of its employees tested positive for the coronavirus. Tyson Foods has said it would close two pork plants and a beef plant.

Trump told reporters at the White House that he is working on a plan "to solve any liability problems" for meat processors.

Iowa's Governor Kim Reynolds and two prominent Republican senators from her state — Sen. Chuck Grassley and Sen. Joni Ernst — have urged the administration to use the Defense Production Act to help farmers and the industry.

