THURSDAY: How to Watch the Democratic Debate

PBS NewsHour and Politico have combined resources to put on the final Democratic Presidential Candidate Debate of 2019. Empire KVCR TV is carrying the debate LIVE on channel 24 and 24.1. The event begins at 5:00 PM and is expected to last three to four hours. Co-moderating the event are PBS NewsHour anchor and managing editor, Judy Woodruff along with POLITICO chief political correspondent, Tim Alberta, PBS NewsHour's Amna Nawaz and White House correspondent, Yamiche Alcindor. Again, watch live on Empire KVCR TV, channel 24 or 24.1.