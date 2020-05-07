Related Program: All Things Considered Tennessee Government Pays The Labs Directly For The Coronavirus Tests By Blake Farmer • 1 hour ago Related Program: All Things Considered ShareTweetEmail Tennessee National Guard medics and Department of Health nurses have been taking swabs at sites around the state each weekend, open to anyone, whether they have symptoms or not. Blake Farmer/ WPLN Listen Listening... / Only a few states have enough tests to ensure safe reopening. Most of those have a small population or have taken up unique approaches. The state of Tennessee has decided to pay for every single test. ShareTweetEmailView the discussion thread.