Superbowl Ad features San Bernardino High’s NFL Star Delivering Vaccine Message

San Bernardino County Superbowl fans can catch Minnesota Vikings running back and San Bernardino High School graduate Alexander Mattison in an ad on ESPN Desportes during the Superbowl on February 7.

Mattison, speaking Spanish in the ad, serves as a county spokesperson encouraging residents to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

He appears in purple Vikings attire standing on San Bernardino High’s football field, where as a student he was a football, wrestling and track star.

Mattison compares the community to a football team and asks residents to protect each other, on and off the field. He urges people to not stay on the sidelines and instead to get the vaccine to be part of the community effort to win the battle against the virus.

Both a Spanish and English version of the ad will appear on Spectrum broadcasts and other TV and online media outlets in the coming weeks. The Spanish version can be seen on the county's Health and Human Services YouTube page here.