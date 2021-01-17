Sunday Puzzle: Switch The Vowel

On-air Challenge: Below are some clues. The answer to each one is one of the words in the clue with its vowel sound changed.
Example: What fish bite --> BAIT (the word "bite" with the long-I sound changed to a long-A)
1. Not day
2. It's made by moistening dirt
3. Jacket part that covers the head
4. Item that's sowed in a garden
5. Fail to hit a ball in fair territory
6. Painful illness you get in your joints
7. What kickboxers fight with
8. What might surround a castle
9. What a used towel is
10. [Fill in the blank:] Man in the ___
11. [Fill in the blank:] Last but not ___
Last week's challenge: This challenge came from listener Michael Shteyman, of Freeland, Md. Name a person in 2011 world news in eight letters. Remove the third, fourth and fifth letters. The remaining letters, in order, will name a person in 2021 world news. What names are these?
Challenge answer: (Osama) Bin Laden, (Joe) Biden
Winner: Ross Jackson from San Jose, Calif.
This week's challenge: This challenge comes from listener Gerry Reynolds of Chicago. Name a national landmark (6,3). Add the name of a chemical element. Rearrange all the letters to name two states. What are they?
If you know the answer to next week's challenge, submit it here by Thursday, Jan. 21, at 3 p.m. ET. Listeners who submit correct answers win a chance to play the on-air puzzle. Important: Include a phone number where we can reach you.