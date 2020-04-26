Sunday Puzzle: Can You Guess The Homophone?

On-air challenge: I'm going to read you some sentences. Each sentence ends in "_____ to _____." Put two homophones in the blanks to complete it.

Example: The bicycle salesman had an innovative new _____ to _____. --> PEDAL, PEDDLE

1. The thieves prowling around the Pittsburgh mill were looking for some _____ to _____.

2. To prepare the dough for the oven, the baker will first _____ to _____.

3. Since my foot surgery, my toes have gotten better, but I still have to wait for my _____ to _____.

4. To make some money, the illustrator for the old Disney film has a sample _____ to _____.

5. Seeing the physician's boat moving erratically, the Coast Guard ordered the _____ to _____.

6. Regulations may not allow you to speak, but you always have the _____ to _____.

Last week's challenge: The challenge came from listener Greg Lewis, of Columbus, Ind. Name part of the human body in seven letters. The first four letters, in order, spell a familiar boy's name. The second through fifth letters, in order, also spell a familiar boy's name. What body part is it?

Challenge Answer: Earlobe --> Earl, Arlo

Winner: Marc Badon of New Orleans

This week's challenge: This week's challenge comes from Ben Bass of Chicago, who's now making cryptograms twice a week for The New York Times. Name a famous American landmark in 8 letters. The first 4 letters in order are the first 4 letters of the name of a famous person associated with this landmark. Who is it? Here's a hint: The famous person's name also has 8 letters.

