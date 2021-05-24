Summer Air Travel Expected to Near Pre-Pandemic Levels

Memorial Day weekend officially kicks off the summer travel season, and KVCR’s Megan Jamerson reports Ontario International Airport is expecting passenger traffic at near pre-pandemic levels during the summer months.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

Airport officials credit a strong inland economy and growing population for the predicted summer travel rebound.

According to a news release, between Memorial Day and Labor Day one-point-four million passengers are predicted to travel through Ontario Airport. Also, 75 percent of seats are expected to be filled on the airport’s more than 66 flights per day.

Travelers will still need to keep wearing those masks at the airport and aboard aircrafts.