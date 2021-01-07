State Oxygen Depot Arrives in Riverside County to Address Area Shortages

A state run oxygen depot was set up Thursday in Riverside County to supply area hospitals and relieve high demand on oxygen suppliers.

The depot, operating 24 hours a day, is made up of two large oxygen generators that can fill up tanks used by hospitals to supplement regional supply.

In a release, Riverside County Emergency Management Director Bruce Barton said oxygen suppliers are having a difficult time meeting the high demands of area hospitals. He explained COVID patients need a lot of oxygen which has been taxing the entire healthcare system.

The depot is available to hospitals in neighboring counties including San Bernardino, Imperial, Orange and San Diego. The site will operate until suppliers are able to keep up with demands.