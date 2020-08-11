Spraying for Mosquitos with West Nile Virus Begins in Riverside County

Riverside County Vector Control will begin treating 50 acres in Nuevo for mosquitos on Wednesday August 12 between 4 a.m. and 6 a.m. This is after mosquitos in the area tested positive for the virus in late July and is part of the county’s plan to prevent the spread of West Nile virus and intensify mosquito surveillance.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

It’s not unusual for mosquitos to test positive for the virus especially during the summer. West Nile virus can be spread to humans from an infected mosquito. To date there have been no documented cases of infection in the county.

Residents can do a number of things to protect themselves from bites. Like minimizing time outside during dawn and dusk, wearing an insect repellant and even long sleeves and pants. Also, drain any standing water on your property because mosquitos can use it lay their eggs.

To learn how to stay up to date on spraying locations in Riverside County visit www.rivcoeh/programs/vector or https://www.facebook.com/RiversideCountyEH/.

For San Bernardino County visit https://wp.sbcounty.gov/dph/programs/ehs/mosquito-vector-control/.