Southern California Stay-at-Home Orders Extended

With ICU capacity at zero percent, the Southern California region will remain under lockdown for at least the next three weeks.

Inland News Today reports the Stay-at-Home order mandates the following closures:

Indoor and outdoor playgrounds

Personal care services, including hair and nail salons and barbershops

Indoor recreational facilities

Family entertainment centers

Museums, zoos and aquariums

Bars and wineries

Youth sports

Campgrounds (for overnight stays)

On-site dining at restaurants (take-out, pick-up and delivery only)

Hotels and motels except for critical infrastructure support

State regions are only eligible to exit Stay-at-Home orders and return to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy when ICU bed availablity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15 percent.

Current available ICU capacity by region:

Bay Area: 9.5%

Greater Sacramento: 16.6%

Northern California: 29.3%

San Joaquin Valley: 0.0%

Southern California: 0.0%

COVID-19 testing information: