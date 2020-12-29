Southern California Stay-at-Home Orders Extended

By KVCR News 25 minutes ago

Credit pixabay

With ICU capacity at zero percent, the Southern California region will remain under lockdown for at least the next three weeks.

Inland News Today reports the Stay-at-Home order mandates the following closures:

  • Indoor and outdoor playgrounds
  • Personal care services, including hair and nail salons and barbershops
  • Indoor recreational facilities
  • Family entertainment centers
  • Museums, zoos and aquariums
  • Bars and wineries
  • Youth sports
  • Campgrounds (for overnight stays)
  • On-site dining at restaurants (take-out, pick-up and delivery only)
  • Hotels and motels except for critical infrastructure support

State regions are only eligible to exit Stay-at-Home orders and return to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy when ICU bed availablity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15 percent.

Current available ICU capacity by region:

  • Bay Area: 9.5%
  • Greater Sacramento: 16.6%
  • Northern California: 29.3%
  • San Joaquin Valley: 0.0%
  • Southern California: 0.0%

COVID-19 testing information:

Tags: 
COVID-19
San Bernardino County
Riverside County