Southern California Stay-at-Home Orders Extended

With ICU capacity at zero percent, the Southern California region will remain under lockdown for at least the next three weeks.
Inland News Today reports the Stay-at-Home order mandates the following closures:
- Indoor and outdoor playgrounds
- Personal care services, including hair and nail salons and barbershops
- Indoor recreational facilities
- Family entertainment centers
- Museums, zoos and aquariums
- Bars and wineries
- Youth sports
- Campgrounds (for overnight stays)
- On-site dining at restaurants (take-out, pick-up and delivery only)
- Hotels and motels except for critical infrastructure support
State regions are only eligible to exit Stay-at-Home orders and return to the Blueprint for a Safer Economy when ICU bed availablity projections for the following month are above or equal to 15 percent.
Current available ICU capacity by region:
- Bay Area: 9.5%
- Greater Sacramento: 16.6%
- Northern California: 29.3%
- San Joaquin Valley: 0.0%
- Southern California: 0.0%
COVID-19 testing information: