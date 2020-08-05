San Manuel Band of Mission Indians Announces 2020 Pow Wow Cancellation

Like so many annual events, California’s largest pow wow is facing cancellation this year due the COVID-19 pandemic.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

In an announcement by the San Manuel Pow Wow Committee on August 4, the members say they made the decision to cancel this year's event with a heavy heart.

The pow wow was planned for October at the San Manuel Stadium in San Bernardino. But the committee says cancellation is the most responsible decision in order to protect the health and safety of their tribe and traveling guests.

The event normally draws in crowds from all over Southern California and competitors from across the nation and hosts Native dancers, drum groups, vendors and spectators.

They will announce dates for the 2021 San Manuel Pow Wow soon.