San Bernardino Schools Will Remain in Distanced Learning

The San Bernardino City Unified School District announced today that its students will stay closed for the remainder of the school year. KVCR’s Megan Jamerson has more on the decision.

Citing concerns over the high COVID-19 infection rates within the district’s boundaries, administrators have decided to keep its 48,000 students in distance learning. The latest county data shows the city of San Bernardino’s daily new case rate is in the widespread risk category.

All district schools and administrative offices in San Bernardino and parts of Highland and cities like Devore and Muscoy will remain closed.