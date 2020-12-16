San Bernardino County Healthcare Workers Receive First Doses of COVID-19 Vaccine

ICU nurse Sonya Harrell became the first person in San Bernardino County to receive the Pfizer vaccine at Arrowhead Regional Medical Center Wednesday.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

She was one of five frontline healthcare workers who were selected to receive the vaccine after the county received its first shipment of over 15,000 doses today.

With over 112,000 health care workers in the county, officials say it will take several weeks before all receive their first dose. About 30,000 more doses are expected over the coming weeks.

Riverside County anticipates the arrival of its first shipment of vaccine on Friday.