San Bernardino County Academic Decathlon Teams Headed to State Championship

Five San Bernardino County High School Academic Decathlon teams are advancing to the State Championship set to begin in March. Those high school teams include Chaffey, Chino, Rancho Cucamonga, Redlands and county champion Etiwanda.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

They will compete against 78 other high school teams for the coveted state title from March 25 to 28. The top two teams will advance to the national championship.

The annual Academic Decathlon is a ten-event scholastic competition for high schoolers. The nine person teams are tested on their knowledge of art, music, science, social science, economics, literature and mathematics.