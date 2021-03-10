Riverside Schools Re-Start Some In-Person Learning

Some elementary school students began a return to classrooms Tuesday as the Riverside Unified School District started to reopen schools.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

To start, students will be in the classroom one day a week, but this hybrid in-person and virtual learning approach could advance to a twice a week as pandemic conditions improve.

Inland News Today reports, that continued improvement means middle and high school students may be able to return to in-person instruction as early as March 29.

When schools return to in-person teaching they are not required to close again if the county sees an increase in case rates or positive testing rates. The local health department can recommend the closure of individual schools based on the percentage of teachers, students and staff that are positive for COVID-19.