Riverside County Vaccination Site Closures Make Way for Mobile Clinics

A Riverside County plan to shift resources to mobile vacciation teams, means two area clinics will be closing.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

The Beaumont based vaccine clinic at Chatingy Senior Center will close on May 22, and the Menifee clinic at Heritage High will close on May 28.

According to a county news release, the focus on mobile vaccination teams will allow for quicker service for communities in need.

The only county operated brick and mortar site that will remain open will be the Moreno Valley Mall. It can serve several thousand people per day.

In Riverside County, more than 1.9 million vaccines doses have been given through county run sites and community partners.

Appointments for doses are encouraged by not required. To learn more visit www.rivcoph.org/covid-19-vaccine. For assistance call 2-1-1.