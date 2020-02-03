Riverside County Office Of Foreign Trade To Present Series On Export Trade

By Benjamin Purper 5 minutes ago

The Riverside County Office of Foreign Trade will present a series on export trade designed to give businesses in the area training on how to export internationally. 

The series, called the Export Trade Assistance Partnership, is a cooperation between the Riverside County Office of Foreign Trade and the Small Business Administration.

Basically, it’s a training program designed to give businesses strategies and a network of contacts to succeed internationally.

Veselina Farooq is with the Riverside County Economic Development Agency.

Farooq: “Actually, only 5 percent of American companies are active internationally. I think when you look at our training series, really every aspect of international trade is covered, from writing an international business plan, doing a proper market research, finding an international transaction, every session we offer is going to cover these topics.”

More information is available at riversideoed.com.

Tags: 
Export Trade Assistance Partnership
Office of Foreign Trade