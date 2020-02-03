Riverside County Office Of Foreign Trade To Present Series On Export Trade

The Riverside County Office of Foreign Trade will present a series on export trade designed to give businesses in the area training on how to export internationally.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper has more.

The series, called the Export Trade Assistance Partnership, is a cooperation between the Riverside County Office of Foreign Trade and the Small Business Administration.

Basically, it’s a training program designed to give businesses strategies and a network of contacts to succeed internationally.

Veselina Farooq is with the Riverside County Economic Development Agency.

Farooq: “Actually, only 5 percent of American companies are active internationally. I think when you look at our training series, really every aspect of international trade is covered, from writing an international business plan, doing a proper market research, finding an international transaction, every session we offer is going to cover these topics.”

More information is available at riversideoed.com.