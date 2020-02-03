Riverside County Office Of Foreign Trade To Present Series On Export Trade

The Riverside County Office of Foreign Trade will present a series on export trade designed to give businesses in the area training on how to export internationally.
The series, called the Export Trade Assistance Partnership, is a cooperation between the Riverside County Office of Foreign Trade and the Small Business Administration.
Basically, it’s a training program designed to give businesses strategies and a network of contacts to succeed internationally.
Veselina Farooq is with the Riverside County Economic Development Agency.
Farooq: “Actually, only 5 percent of American companies are active internationally. I think when you look at our training series, really every aspect of international trade is covered, from writing an international business plan, doing a proper market research, finding an international transaction, every session we offer is going to cover these topics.”
More information is available at riversideoed.com.