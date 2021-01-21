Riverside County Adds Appointments for Six Vaccination Clinics

Riverside County is opening up COVID-19 vaccine appointments at noon Thursday for six upcoming vaccination clinics.

The Riverside County sites will administer 3,900 does free of charge over the weekend. Appointments are required and available to residents in all tiers of Phase 1a, tier one of Phase 1b and people age 65 and older.

Locations include Lake Elsinore’s Diamond Stadium, the Perris Fairgrounds, and the Indio Fairgrounds.

To learn more and register visit Riverside University Health System-Public Health's vaccine website at www.ruhealth.org/covid-19-vaccine. Those age 65 and older can call 2-1-1 for assistance.