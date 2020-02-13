Riverside Author Susan Straight Featured for Writers Week 2020

The 43rd Annual Writers Week Conference 2020 is the longest-running, free literary event in California and features some of the most renowned authors of our day. Former Press Enterprise columnist and longtime KVCR contributor Cassie MacDuff speaks with Susan Straight, a distinguished professor of Creative Writing at UC Riverside, and one of the authors featured this week. Straight talks about her new memoir, 'In the Country of Women.'

For more information about the 43rd Annual Writers Week Conference, visit events.ucr.edu.