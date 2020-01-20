Riverside Art Museum Hosts Pop-Up Of Cheech Marin’s Art Collection

By Benjamin Purper 1 minute ago

La Tormenta Returns by Gronk is one of the paintings showcased in the pop-up.
Credit Riverside Art Museum

The Riverside Art Museum is hosting a pop-up preview of Cheech Marin’s collection of Chicano art.

The pop-up preview of The Cheech Marin Center for Chicano Art, Culture & Industry – nicknamed The Cheech – showcases more than half a dozen large pieces from Marin’s personal collection of Chicano art.

The featured artists include Carlos Almaraz, Gronk and Frank Romero.

Pyramids by Carlos Almaraz.
Credit Riverside Art Museum

Drew Oberjuerge is the Executive Director of the Riverside Art Museum.

Oberjuerge: “This is just my take but I love Cheech's eye. I love Cheech's selection of work for their color, for how they've been painted, about the material that the artist used, the stories that they tell, the figures - there's just such joy in the painting and such insight into people and culture. So many people who've seen this show thus far, some of our donors came in and saw it early, they were just really taken aback by the vibrancy of these paintings.”

The pop-up is free and open to the public.

It’s open January 21 and 22.

