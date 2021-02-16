Rep. Raul Ruiz Calls For Legalization For Essential Immigrant Workers In Next COVID Relief Package

President Biden has already undone much of the previous administration’s immigration policies, including through a proposal to provide a pathway to citizenship for 11 million undocumented immigrants. In a press call today, Representative Raul Ruiz of the Coachella Valley called on Congress and the Biden Administration to ensure legalization for immigrants is included in the next COVID-19 economic recovery package.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper reports.

Ruiz, who represents California's 36th District and chairs the Congressional Hispanic Caucus, held a press call Tuesday with immigration advocates.

"Given the important role that immigrants continue to play in our nation’s economic recovery, the Biden Administration’s second proposal for COVID-19 infrastructure and economic recovery should include a pathway to citizenship for essential workers. Minority communities have been disproportionately affected by the coronavirus pandemic health-wise and economically as well. This is no less true for undocumented immigrants in our country, 93% of who are people of color and have been largely left out of COVID relief bills,” Ruiz said.

According to Ruiz, immigration reform is needed not just on humanitarian grounds, but also for economic and public health reasons.

"This is a matter of providing protection for our essential workers who are taking the brunt of the pandemic in order to feed America. They’re dying to feed America. And this is also reason to provide the economic stability with the workforce that is necessary in the time of public health crisis and pandemic in order to keep Americans healthy.

The Biden Administration and congressional Democrats are expected to introduce legislation this week to address a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants.