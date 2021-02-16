Reddit, Robinhood CEOs Set To Testify Before Congress In GameStop Investigation

The CEOs of Reddit and trading app Robinhood are set to testify before Congress this week as part of the investigation into the recent rally of GameStop shares. The video game company’s stock jumped by 500% in January after amateur traders on Reddit fueled the surge.

Now the government is looking into whether there was market manipulation involved.

Here & Now‘s Tonya Mosley speaks with Roben Farzad, host of public radio’s “Full Disclosure,” for the latest in the GameStop saga.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

