Public Comment Sought for Lytle Creek Wildfire Prevention Proposal

San Bernardino National Forest officials are asking for public comments on a proposed wildfire prevention project for the Lytle Creek Area.

KVCR's Megan Jamerson reports.

Lytle Creek sits west of the Cajon Pass and north of the cities of Fontana and Rialto. Officials says the chaparral and grassland area has become overgrown since the catastrophic 2003 Grand Prix Fire. The proposal explains fuel reduction methods like thinning and prescribed burning are needed to prevent a future catastrophic fire event.

The area is also a federally listed habitat for a number of local species including the San Bernardino Kangaroo Rat and the California spotted owl which has been identified by the forest service as sensitive to extinction risk according to the proposal.

The deadline to submit public comment is March 9. Questions and comments can be sent to Michael Page, A.D.F.M.O., at the Front Country Ranger District Office, by email at michael.j.page@usda.gov or by mail at 4121 Quail Canyon Rd, San Bernardino, CA 92404.