Protesters Occupy Eastgate Center Developer’s Office In Ontario

Yesterday, a coalition of environmental and social justice groups occupied the office of the developer of the Eastgate Air Cargo Logistics Center.

KVCR's Benjamin Purper has this report.

The group, San Bernardino Airport Communities, was demanding that Texas-based developer Hillwood Enterprises add a community benefits agreement to the logistics center, which was approved last month.

They want assurances that the new project will provide living-wage jobs, local hiring, mitigation of environmental impacts and more.

Ana Cervantes is with San Bernardino Airport Communities.

Cervantes: “We’re here because our demands are clear. For far too long, our communities have been silenced, they have been shut out, they have been ignored. We want clean air, we want good jobs. We want healthy communities. That’s it. It’s that simple.”

According to the San Bernardino Sun, Hillwood executives say including such a pact would violate FAA grant assurances and deed restrictions.

Meanwhile, San Bernardino International Airport Authority officials maintain the project meets federal requirements and won’t significantly affect the quality of the environment.

The Eastgate Air Cargo Logistics Center is expected to provide about 4,000 jobs and generate millions in revenue within the next five years.

Amazon is a rumored tenant.