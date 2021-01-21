Press Pause And Hit Play: The Best New Songs You Missed In 2021

It can be hard to keep pace with life's restless forward motion – chores and news, friends and family, work and play. At the very least, let us help you find some new music via Press Pause, a regularly updated playlist keeping track of new songs deemed absolutely essential by the NPR Music staff.

Just like the 2020 edition, you'll find R&B, reggaeton, rock, country, Americana, punk, pop, hip-hop and whatever else helps frame the days ahead, or simply helps you to take a breather.

Stream this playlist via Spotify.

Press Pause Tracklist

Added Jan. 21

Olivia Rodrigo, "drivers license"

Jazmine Sullivan (feat. Anderson .Paak), "Price Tags"

Jhay Cortez & Myke Towers, "Los Bo"

Vagabon (feat. Courtney Barnett), "Reason to Believe"

The Weather Station, "Atlantic"

Anna B Savage, "Baby Grand"

Joy Oladokun (feat. Jensen McRae), "wish you the best"

Wild Pink, "Oversharers Anonymous"

C. Tangana & Toquinho, "Comerte Entera"

Willie Jones, "American Dream"

Noga Erez, "End of the Road"

Sun June, "Everything I Had"

Hailey Whitters (feat. Little Big Town), "Fillin' My Cup"

Pale Waves, "Easy"

Ebhoni, "Hit This"

AceMo, "Aquarium Date"

Run The Jewels (feat. Mexican Institute Of Sound & Santa Fe Klan), "Ooh La La (Mexican Institute Of Sound Remix)"

Th1rt3eN, "Cult 45"

Dj Jahmar (feat. Josh David Barrett), "This Feeling (Love Original)"

Flo Milli, "Roaring 20s"

Alfa Mist, "Run Outs"

Julien Baker, "Hardline"

Adult Mom, "Sober"

Hand Habits, "4th of July"

Jillette Johnson, "Forgive Her"

Pom Poko, "Andrew"

Middle Kids, "Questions"

Renée Reed, "Fast One"

A Winged Victory for the Sullen, "So That the City Can Begin to Exist"

Monolord, "I'm Staying Home"