Ontario Airport Sees Double-Digit Cargo Gain While Pandemic Takes Toll On Passenger Volume

Ontario International Airport began 2021 with a double-digit gain in cargo volume, but the pandemic continues to take a toll on passenger numbers at the airport. 

Airport officials say e-commerce in Southern California continues to boost cargo shipments.

According to a press release from the airport, commercial freight volume in January totaled more than 70,000 tons, a 15.6% increase compared to January 2020.

Meanwhile, passenger volume is 66% less than January 2020.

However, the airport expressed some optimism for higher passenger traffic in 2021, as it’s announced plans to restart or initiate new flights to nine U.S. destinations by May.

There will also be a new service to El Salvador starting this summer.

