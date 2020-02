New short-form streaming platform Quibi could shake up the TV industry. Launching this April, Quibi will feature 10-minute, mobile-only episodes.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans (@Deggans) talks to Here & Now’s Tonya Mosely about what Quibi could mean for the industry, and he shares his thoughts on “The Good Place” season finale.

