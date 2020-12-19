New Chapter In Streaming Wars Between Media Companies Heats Up

Big media companies like Disney and Warner Brothers are set to disrupt the streaming world even more next year. Disney will debut billions in new programming, while all 2021 Warner Bros. movies will simultaneously release in theaters and on the streaming service HBO Max.

NPR TV critic Eric Deggans explains the impact that these moves will have for the industry and consumers and provides tips for how to pick between all the streaming options.

