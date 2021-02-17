National Education Association President On New CDC Guidelines For School Reopening

Last Friday, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidelines on how schools can safely reopen in the coronavirus pandemic.

Although the recommendations were much clearer than the Trump administration’s, they notably did not require teacher vaccinations for a safe return to in-person instruction — an issue that has been a flashpoint for union struggles across the U.S.

Host Peter O’Dowd speaks with Becky Pringle, president of the National Education Association, about the reaction to the new guidelines.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

