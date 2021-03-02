In-N-Out Burger Teams up with SB County for Children Reading Program

For another consecutive year, the San Bernardino County Library is partnering with In-N-Out Burger to promote reading among children for Spring 2021. The Cover to Cover program kicks off this Saturday, March 6 and will run through Saturday, April 17. This program is designed to encourage students to read in all communities across San bernardino County.

To participate in this program, sign up online through Beanstack at sbclib.beanstack.org. For every five books read, an achievement award will be unlocked on Beanstack, and a voucher for a free hamburger or cheeseburger will be issued at your local county library. Participants must be between the ages of 4 and 12, and a parent or guardian will need to sign to receive voucher. Each child may earn a total of three awards and vouchers for the duration of the program.

In support of the Countywide Vision’s Vision2Read literacy campaign, this program will help to improve literacy among children ages 4 to 12, with the help of incentives, by inspiring an excitement to read, providing achievement goals, and encouraging a reading routine.

The San Bernardino County Library System is a dynamic network of 32 branch libraries that serve a diverse population over a vast geographic area. The County library system strives to provide equal access to information, technology, programs, and services for all people who call San Bernardino County home.

The library plays a key role in the achievement of the Countywide Vision, by contributing to educational, cultural, and historical development of our County community. For more information on the San Bernardino County Library system, please visit http://www.sbclib/org/ or call (909) 387-2220.