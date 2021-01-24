Mom And Pop Landlords Want Relief, Not More Eviction Moratoriums

President Joe Biden extended the federal eviction moratorium until March 31 on his very first day in office. Housing activists applaud these federal efforts to help renters, but smaller landlords who rely on rental income say measures provide little to no relief.

Here & Now checks back in with landlord and real estate agent Ayat Nieves of Buffalo, New York, about the relief measures he would like to see enacted.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

