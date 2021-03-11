March 11: Lifestyles with Lillian Vasquez

This week on Lifestyles, Lillian speaks with Peter Mui, the founder of Fixit Clinic, community-based educational workshops where coaches teach people how to fix their broken items. The goal is to transfer critical thinking, disassembly, and troubleshooting skills to the community, so that they can restore their household items without sending them to a landfill. Peter shares how the clinics work and talks about some of the unique items he’s seen people bring in to get repaired. Then, it's the story of two iconic women in music for Women's History Month.

For more information about Fixit Clinic, visit fixitclinic.blogspot.com

To hear Lillian's interview with Rita Coolidge, visit www.kvcrnews.org/post/august-30-lifestyles-lillian-vasquez